Plans to renovate historic Melrose High School building are moving forward

Though closed, the old Melrose High School’s reputation transcends generations.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plans to renovate the historic Melrose High School building on Douglass Avenue are moving forward.

As part of Congressman Steve Cohen’s vision to rebuild the community, $3 million was granted for the Historic Melrose Redevelopment Project.

Though closed, the old Melrose High School’s reputation transcends generations.

“A sacred place. It’s a sacred place,” said Mary Jones-Mitchell, Orange Mound resident and community activist.

“It’s home … It’s undeniable that Orange Mound people are one of a kind. We just have really really rich relationships,” said Juice Orange Mound Lead Organizer Britney Thornton.

That rich history took the old Melrose High School building on Douglass Avenue from near demolition list to the renovation list.

Jones-Mitchell has lived in Orange Mound for about 80 years and attended the old Melrose High School.

“I cannot even emphasize if I had a thesaurus how important Melrose High School to me is,” said Jones-Mitchell.

That is why she and other community members have been fighting to save the building.

Sunday, Congressman Cohen announced $3 million towards renovating the historic school. That's in addition to $10 million from last year.

“Now, it’s going to be ingratiated and recognized and kept with over almost $20 million dollars. It’s got to mean something,” said Jones-Mitchell.

For some, $3 million can seem and feel like a great investment, but for others, especially those who grew up in this community and can see the changes over time, they ask, ‘Is it enough?’”

“We have been told as a community that there has been major disinvestment over the decades. My question has always been, ‘How much has not come to our community,’” asked Thornton.

“Three million to what end? Is it three million on 150 million? Then, that’s a very insignificant amount. Is it three million on two million? Then, hey, we’ve exceeded our goal.”

“With reparations, you have to know what it is you lost to make the demand for what you deserve,” said Thornton. “I think that if you want to calculate it as far as what the people who came through those halls gave to the world, you can’t calculate that. It’s beyond billions, but for that amount to be given back to the community to maintain this rich legacy of such a great and sacred place …It would be something that could go on for another two to three hundred years.”