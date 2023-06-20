One week after MSCS vice chair steps down, education advocates are calling for Toni Williams to do the same

Students at MSCS have not had a permanent superintendent, and the search to find one is facing criticisms of corruption and manipulation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New calls are coming in for a change in leadership at Memphis Shelby County Schools.

Tuesday, several education advocates demanded the current MSCS Interim Superintendent to step down from her position, or remove herself from the superintendent search, closing in on one year.

A board meeting was supposed to be held at MSCS headquarters Tuesday, until leaders postponed it. The board cited several board members and employees traveling over the Juneteenth weekend. The decision was met with criticism from advocates, who still met outside MSCS.

“This should be alarming for everyone,” said Rachael Spriggs, Equity Alliance Statewide Organizing Director.

This concern comes from several Memphians in recent days, just a week after MSCS Board Vice Chair Sheleah Harris stepped down.

“This is the highest level of ignorance I have ever been a part of, and for my own health, I just can’t be a part of it anymore,” said Harris.

Days later, Harris sent out a statement to the media, claiming the controversial superintendent search was being manipulated. The claim was quickly shot down by current Interim Superintendent Toni Williams.

“We have nothing to hide,” said Williams, “They’ve had maybe about three retreats where I saw that they were properly communicating, defining, and going through what they wanted to see.”

Despite this response, some advocates still feel the national search has just been a roundabout way to hire Williams into the position permanently.

“This process has been compromised, and allowing her to remain the interim is problematic,” said Spriggs.

The former MSCS employee is joining the calls to have Williams step down, or remove herself from the superintendent search.

“So whatever we’re going to do, let’s do it with integrity, let’s do it with transparency, let’s do it with community input, and let’s do it in a way the students benefit,” said Spriggs.