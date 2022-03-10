City honors Memphis 13 on 61st anniversary of district's school integration

In 1961, 13 children integrated four Memphis elementary schools: Springdale Elementary, Bruce Elementary, Rozelle Elementary, and Gordon Achievement Academy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city is honoring the Memphis 13 for their legacy of integrating area schools 61 years ago.

A kickoff event was held Monday at Springdale Elementary with a screening of the Memphis 13 documentary, and a meet and greet with an artist who will create four murals, one for each school baring the faces of the Memphis 13 students.

It turns out, there were originally only supposed to be 12 students, but increased due to one mother’s persistence.

ABC24 spoke with twins Sharon Malone and Sheila Conway. They said their mother forced the school to take both of her kids.

“I think our young people need to know our history. If they see what we went through and what we accomplished, they say, ‘oh I can go anywhere,’” they said.