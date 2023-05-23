Memphis-area school district TCAP scores: Here's how each district faired

The Memphis-area school districts are slowly releasing how their students did on the TCAP’s reading scores, as the TDOE said 69% across the state failed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-area school districts are slowly releasing how their students did on the TCAP’s reading scores, following word from the Tennessee Department of Education that about 60% of third graders across the state still fell short.

Under the new third-grade retention law, students who fail to score high enough on the standardized TCAP test can retake the test or face possible summer school or a tutoring program to be able to move on to the fourth grade.

ABC24 asked the TDOE about it's guidelines for districts on releasing the TCAP data. It responded Tuesday:

"On Friday, the information made available to districts was raw scores of individual student data for third grade students only, and individual student data, including test scores, are protected under the federal Family and Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and any other applicable confidentiality laws. This data is not meant for public consumption. Districts received this data ahead of the typical release scheduled to assist in important decision-making conversations between districts and families. The department released statewide averages for third grade TCAP ELA scores yesterday (Monday) and will be releasing district-level aggregates for third grade TCAP ELA scores tomorrow (Wednesday). The annual, full TCAP release- all grade and subject state-level and district-level results- will be released in separate announcements later this summer."

Collierville Schools

Collierville Schools told ABC24 Tuesday that 73.5% of its students were deemed proficient, while 7.3% had to retake the test.

Lakeland School System

The Lakeland School System said Tuesday that 30.7% (63 of 205 third graders) fell short on the test. They said of the 63 students, 53 scored ‘approaching,’ and 10 scored ‘below’ on the reading portion of the test.

School leaders said 32 of those 63 students met the criteria for automatic exemption.

They said of the remaining 31 students, 22 qualify for an appeal because their universal screener scores were at or above the 40th percentile.

They said all of the 31 students have the option of taking retaking the exam as well.

Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Community Schools said Tuesday, "when taking into account the required exceptions, about 9% of ACS third graders (28 students) are impacted by the retention law."

School leaders said the other 91% are eligible for promotion to the fourth grade.

Germantown Municipal School District

The Germantown Municipal School District said Tuesday that, "Taking into account the required exemptions and appeals," about 4% of third grade students will have to either retake the test, attend summer camp, receive tutoring, or use other "pathways provided by the state in order to be promoted."

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett City Schools said Tuesday that 691 third graders were tested, and about 47% scored at or above expectations.

They said "after excluding those who have an automatic exemption or qualify for an appeal (based on their proficiency on the universal screener)," Bartlett has about 12% (87 students) who will either retest or "need an intervention to be promoted to 4thgrade."

Memphis-Shelby County Schools

In response to inquiries about the TCAP results to MSCS, they responded, "we have no updates to share at this time. We will make sure to share updates as soon as they are available."

We will continue to update this story with each of the districts’ numbers as they come in to the newsroom.

State of Tennessee

According to the TDOE, the spring 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program (TCAP) showed for third graders in English Language Arts (ELA):