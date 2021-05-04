Memphis area superintendent named 2021 Southwest Tennessee Superintendent of the Year

Now that superintendent is one of eight finalists for the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.

TENNESSEE, USA — It takes a village to educate children, and it also takes great leaders in the community and, of course, in the school districts. Now, one Memphis area school district has a new feather in its cap.

Lakeland School System Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell has been named the 2021 Southwest Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Horrell now is one of eight finalists statewide for the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year. In a social media post, Lakeland School System said, “Congratulations to LSS superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell for being named the 2021 Southwest Tennessee Superintendent of the Year!

This selection was made by Dr. Horrell’s peer superintendents in the Southwest TN Core District and makes him one of eight finalists statewide for the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.