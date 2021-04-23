Memphis charter school received a special guest Friday

Governor Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn visited Hanley Elementary School from Journey Community Schools.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee's Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn paid a visit to Hanley Elementary School, a charter school in Orange Mound.

Hanley Elementary is a part of the Journey Community Schools charter organization. Their mission is to engage families and community partners in our scholars’ learning journey; cultivate a safe, positive and joyous learning environment; and empower teachers and leaders with support to deliver an inclusive, innovative and rigorous education.

Governor Lee and Commissioner Schwinn toured the school to highlight how students were able to safely return to in-person learning.

After the tension between Shelby County Schools and Lee over returning to in-person learning earlier this year, Lee says that he is glad that some students are in the classroom.

"I think in-person learning is clearly the best option. We know that kids learn better in person, but at the end of the day, too, we need to give parents a choice, and what's happening in this school is you have a number of kids who are there learning in-person, and you have a number of kids that are being taught virtually. It's a very tough job for the teacher, I will say that," says Governor Bill Lee.