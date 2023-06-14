How one Memphis church is helping students with literacy this summer

This week Mount Vernon Baptist Church kicked off its annual free summer literacy program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While Memphis schools may be out for the summer, the concern over student reading levels continues.

That’s why so many are offering new learning opportunities for children.

This week Mount Vernon Baptist Church kicked off its annual free summer literacy program. Now in its third year, the pastor said their goal is to create a safe place where children can learn at their own pace and dive into a wide variety of books and authors.

It's not just a traditional classroom setting. They want the students to have fun while they learn.

“Sometimes we may say, ‘hey, when it comes time to pull out a book, that means it's time to go to sleep.’ Pull out a book is boring, you know, but what we try to do is put energy around celebration around fun. And you know that energy transfers and kids began to say, hey, this is a good thing,” said Rev. Melvin Watkins.