Memphis principal remixes Moneybagg Yo song to get kids excited for testing

Tennessee Department of Education testing runs April 18 - May 6.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools' educators are stepping up to build momentum to help students get excited avout test time 2022.

Alcy Elementary Principal Eureka McAfee aced her assignment by performing for her students a remix to a song by Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo.

Way to go Principal McAfee! As you see in the video...McAfee really got her Alcy students pumped up.

MSCS said its encouraging families and all schools across the district to BELIEVE FOR IT, and help improve confidence by celebrating students and supporting their needs while taking the statewide assessments.

