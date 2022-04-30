Memphis girls get hands-on firefighting and EMS training at 'HERo Day'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South girls got the chance Saturday to learn about being a ‘HERo’.
More than 100 girls with Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Girls Inc, the Boys & Girls Club, Big Brother/Big Sister, and local schools headed to the Chester Anderson Fire Campus to learn from the Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Fire Fighters Foundation about what it takes to be a firefighter and first responder.
Stations were set up for the girls to learn hands-on about fighting a fire, EMS, and emergency dispatching. They got to rappel, handle the fire hose, check out fire gear and safety equipment, ride in a fire engine, met the search and rescue dogs, and more.
The event was all part of the sixth annual HERo Day, meant to expose girls to non-traditional careers.