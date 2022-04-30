Memphis girls get hands-on firefighting and EMS training at 'HERo Day'

The event was all part of the sixth annual Girl Scouts HERo Day, meant to expose girls to non-traditional careers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South girls got the chance Saturday to learn about being a ‘HERo’.

More than 100 girls with Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Girls Inc, the Boys & Girls Club, Big Brother/Big Sister, and local schools headed to the Chester Anderson Fire Campus to learn from the Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Fire Fighters Foundation about what it takes to be a firefighter and first responder.

Stations were set up for the girls to learn hands-on about fighting a fire, EMS, and emergency dispatching. They got to rappel, handle the fire hose, check out fire gear and safety equipment, ride in a fire engine, met the search and rescue dogs, and more.

The event was all part of the sixth annual HERo Day, meant to expose girls to non-traditional careers.

6th Annual HERo Day volunteer briefing. Thanks to all of volunteers we have reps from all bureaus @MEM_Fire . Looking forward to a great day!! pic.twitter.com/YBpiuIwqVd — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) April 30, 2022

K-9 Search and rescue station. pic.twitter.com/u617jxWXn1 — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) April 30, 2022

Confined space maze trailer pic.twitter.com/wtJN38VEh4 — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) April 30, 2022

Repelling station we some of the best rope guys in the biz. pic.twitter.com/T8Z9bXHAiu — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) April 30, 2022

Auto extrication station pic.twitter.com/CyJxR4F7Y2 — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) April 30, 2022

The Fire pup even came out to see what all the hype was all about. HERo Day 2022 pic.twitter.com/eZIbNWGNHp — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) April 30, 2022