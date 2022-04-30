x
Memphis girls get hands-on firefighting and EMS training at 'HERo Day'

The event was all part of the sixth annual Girl Scouts HERo Day, meant to expose girls to non-traditional careers.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South girls got the chance Saturday to learn about being a ‘HERo’.

More than 100 girls with Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Girls Inc, the Boys & Girls Club, Big Brother/Big Sister, and local schools headed to the Chester Anderson Fire Campus to learn from the Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Fire Fighters Foundation about what it takes to be a firefighter and first responder.

Stations were set up for the girls to learn hands-on about fighting a fire, EMS, and emergency dispatching. They got to rappel, handle the fire hose, check out fire gear and safety equipment, ride in a fire engine, met the search and rescue dogs, and more.

The event was all part of the sixth annual HERo Day, meant to expose girls to non-traditional careers.

More than 100 girls headed to the Chester Anderson Fire Campus to learn from the Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Fire Fighters Foundation about what it takes to be a firefighter and first responder.

