Memphis high school student learns to fly with STEM program

Stephen Ferreira is a 17-year-old high school student that already has his license - his pilot's license.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The aviation program at East T-STEM High School in Memphis is taking off as students earn licenses to learn how to fly.

17-year-old Stephen Ferreira is the first East High Student to earn his Private Pilot License since the program was launched at the school four years ago.

"This program specifically at East got me set up to take every single test to get me to the point I am today."

A private pilot license is issued to an applicant by the FAA after passing the applicable knowledge and practical tests. It allows the holder to fly for private purposes.

Ferreira said his high school introduced him to aviation in the 9th grade. Since then, the school has supported him every step of the way by making sure he was prepared to take every test.

"I can fly by myself now," he said. "I've enjoyed it. "Getting my first experience was the best for me. It's exactly what I wanted to do."

Data from the U.S. Bureau of labor statistics shows less than 10 percent of people with a private pilot license are minorities.

Ferreira said the opportunities presented through the aviation program were life-changing experiences.

The T-STEM Academy at East High School, in partnership with The University of Memphis and various industry partners, provides a rigorous, college-preparatory curriculum for students and prepares them for success in STEM careers.

The aviation classroom has several hands-on activities, including flight simulators, to improve and enhance their navigation skills.

Under a Private Pilot License, Ferreira can only fly in the United States in the aircraft he’s trained in, cannot charge for services, and can only fly in good weather conditions.

He has been accepted to several universities to further his education in Aviation. Three 16-year-olds have also received their drone pilot license.