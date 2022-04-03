Memphis Jazz Workshop helps young musicians stay in tune with life

Saturday, they held a workshop at Hutchison School for young musicians in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis may be all about the Blues, but don’t forget the importance of Jazz in the Mid-South.

The Memphis Jazz Workshop is working to help create the next generation of jazz enthusiasts and highly trained musicians. Saturday, they held a workshop at Hutchison School for young musicians in Memphis.

Organizers said the only true renaissance of jazz culture can come about through the youth in the city.

“It’s been a great thing. These kids come in not knowing a lot about music, but they come in, they put the work in. They practice. They develop friendships. They are learning more, about not just jazz, but also about life skills that come along with learning how to play an instrument,” said Stephen Matthew Lee, Founder of the Memphis Jazz Workshop.

Memphis Jazz Workshop provides guidance for middle and high school students at all skill levels.