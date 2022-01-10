Memphis high school to move to virtual learning because of flooding

KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School students also learned virtually on Monday due to the flooding.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School will move to virtual learning on Tuesday because of flooding that has impacted the high school end of the Howell Campus.

The high school also had virtual classes on Monday because of the flooding.

All other KIPP Memphis Public Schools students should go to their school building for class on Tuesday, including KMAM students at the Howell Campus.