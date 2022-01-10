x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Memphis high school to move to virtual learning because of flooding

KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School students also learned virtually on Monday due to the flooding.
Credit: KHOU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School will move to virtual learning on Tuesday because of flooding that has impacted the high school end of the Howell Campus.

The high school also had virtual classes on Monday because of the flooding.

All other KIPP Memphis Public Schools students should go to their school building for class on Tuesday, including KMAM students at the Howell Campus.

According to a release, teachers have prepared independent learning activities for students. They will use Google Classroom to access their work on their own.

Related Articles

In Other News

Summer program helps high school artists create professional careers in art