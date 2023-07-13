Want to help children learn to read? Literacy Mid-South is looking for tutors

Qualified applicants will receive training, and pay is at least $20 per hour and work between nine to 18 hours per week.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Literacy Mid-South is in need of more than 100 tutors to help 2nd through 4th graders in Shelby County.

The part-time tutors will work with the group’s Tutor901 program. They will work with small groups of elementary school students to help them with critical reading skills.

Qualified applicants will receive training, and pay is at least $20 per hour and work between nine to 18 hours per week.

Literacy Mid-South said the positions would be a good opportunity for anyone interested in pursuing an education career, or just those interested in helping students with reading.

Tutor901 said a survey of tutors from 2022-23 school year showed:

92% reported making meaningful connections with the students they tutored;

84% felt they made an impact on the reading abilities of the students they delivered;

100% have a better understanding of the challenges faced by students reading below grade level;

95% felt adequately prepared to lead tutoring sessions;

89% said they would like to return as a tutor next semester;

42% are more interested in pursuing a career in education as a result of their time as a tutor.