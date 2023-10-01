Memphis-area prep school forced to close its doors after mold, flooding from burst pipes damage campus

Freedom Prep Academy's Westwood location said the mold issues started in November, but burst pipes from the recent deep freeze delayed removal work.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-area preparatory school is taking a longer winter break than anticipated, after flooding from burst pipes due to the recent deep freeze forced the school to close.

The Freedom Prep Academy Westwood campus told ABC24 Monday they closed their campus after the burst pipe created delays to a mold removal project.

Mold was discovered on campus in November, and work to remove that mold was set to be done during winter break, but the deep freeze and the flooding damage meant the school had to stay closed to complete that removal work.

"The safety of our students and staff is of utmost priority, and the professional remediation and cleaning crews are working swiftly to ensure a safe return to school," A spokesperson for Freedom Prep Academy told ABC24. "In the interim, we have student work packets and breakfast and lunch packages available for pickup. We are keeping our families closely updated as we work through this process."

Parents told ABC24 virtual learning began on Monday, but were unsure when they would get back to campus.