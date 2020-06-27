Students, parents, teachers rally against what they say are injustices at Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group gathered just steps away from the Shelby County Schools Board of Education to take a stand at what they called injustices in SCS.
Students, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders rallied at Tobey Park Friday afternoon.
They want leaders in the district to address topics like teacher pay, less testing, not having officers in schools, and "black kids lives matter."
