Memphis public school report card 'disheartening' | How does poverty play a factor?

One Memphis non-profit explains why low test scores in Memphis could be a neighborhood issue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, educators, and mentors all want the best report card from our kids - but are we giving them the best chance to get one?

The Memphis non-profit Agape is sharing what work the city needs to give our kids the best future.

“The older they get it becomes the prominent need, concern or worry," said Lori Humber, the director of Powerlines Operations at Agape. "I don’t know that we were shocked by the report card but I do believe we were disheartened.”

But Humber isn’t throwing in the towel.

“It’s never going to get fixed if people aren’t flourishing,” Humber said.

The test, known as “the nation’s report card,” shows Tennessee is seeing some of the sharpest declines in math and reading.

Studies show living below the poverty line plays a major factor in a kid’s education.

Agape partners with neighborhoods and 17 schools in Frayser, Hickory Hill and Whitehaven.

In 2012 volunteers began supporting kids with attendance, behavior and parental behavior.

“What we need is more people we need greater organizations we need more funding. We are only limited by the amount of money we have available for my team to have staff in the schools."

"Not just tracking grades, but, is the family flourishing, or thriving. Do you have more choices yesterday than today?”

Her team has been working with families who have sought government assistance.

“25.7% of those families are now living above the poverty line,” shared Humber.

Humber said supporting those families determines what the city looks like.

“Most social scientists will agree that faith and spirituality are deal breakers. Having them and having hope knowing that what you do today is going to affect something tomorrow, that’s where change happens.”