MSCS, Millington Municipal Schools reach agreement on Lucy Elementary School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools reached an agreement Tuesday about Lucy Elementary School.

According to a press release from MSCS, the agreement includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary School building for $3.3 million. The district will use the four years and funds negotiated in the sale to enhance the facilities where Lucy students and staff members will transition in 2027.

“This law has put MSCS and Lucy in a difficult situation,” said MSCS Superintendent Toni Williams. “Our teachers and families asked us to fight for their interests and that is exactly what we have done over the last few months. Through the power of community advocacy, we reached an agreement that keeps our approximately 350 Lucy students and staff united and achieving together.”

According to MSCS, this is the second such agreement in as many weeks that settles concerns of displacement after a state law was enacted earlier this year. The law requires the 2023 transfer of ownership of four MSCS campuses to the Germantown Municipal School District and Millington Municipal Schools unless a mutually agreed sale is negotiated before that deadline.

The law affects Lucy Elementary, Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle, and Germantown High.