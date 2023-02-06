Memphis-Shelby County School board says new superintendent will not be in place for start of school in August

The announcement came Thursday, June 1, 2023, during another MSCS retreat to discuss the superintendent search.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board said Thursday not only did they miss their own deadline to have a new superintendent in place by the last day of school, they also won't have anyone hired by the first day of school in August.

The announcement came Thursday, June 1, 2023, during another retreat to discuss the superintendent search.

Board members said they're still figuring out what to do and gave no indication when a new leader might be in charge of the state's largest school district.

Last month, the MSCS delayed their search for a replacement and announced a series of meetings aimed at "revising" and "expanding" the search. During a previous retreat, they discussed the official policy for selecting a new superintendent, which was last revised in 2012. They said not all of the current applicants meet the requirements that were set then.

The original self-imposed MSCS deadline to pick a new permanent superintendent was set for the end of May 2023.