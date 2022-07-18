MSCS board denounces charter leader's comments

His friend, Gov. Bill Lee, has asked Arnn to start as many as 100 charter schools in Shelby and Davidson counties.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The controversy surrounding the man whose college seeks to build dozens of charter schools in Tennessee found more oxygen Tuesday night.

The Memphis-Shelby County School Board voted Tuesday night to denounce recent comments by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, in which he said public school "teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country."

His friend, Gov. Bill Lee, has asked Arnn to start as many as 100 charter schools in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lee has also refused to denounce Arnn's comments.

In a recent op-ed piece for USA TODAY, Arnn seemed to double down on his earlier comments.

"I have said this many times, in public and in private, and will likely say it again," Arnn wrote.