Parents voice their concern over MSCS search for superintendent

With no timetable for any decision, parents are demanding a more transparent process.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been months of instability inside Tennessee's largest school district. Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is still without a full-time superintendent after Dr. Joris Ray stepped down in August.

Some parents are speaking out concerned that the search for a replacement has not been as direct.

“Now it seems that and this is going on district-wide ... that they don’t want the stakeholders involved in the process," Damon Morris, a parent and former MSCS teacher, said.

Since August, the school district has been without permanent leadership and some are saying the process to pick a new leader has not been ‘above board.’

“It’s a bubble at the central office that a lot and certain boards have said need to be burst," Morris said.

Along with a lack of transparency, the community is also asking for the district to include more parent input in the overall selection process prior to board members taking a final vote. It's what taxpayers are owed according to Charles Lampkin a parent volunteer at Memphis Lift.

“We are saying enough is enough since there’s going to be a national search, we want a voice at this table," Lampkin said. “When you go through this interview process, we would like to be a part of that. We’re taxpayers. We deserve that part."

Morris, who also takes care of his nephew with autism, wants to see new leadership once again prioritize special education resources.

“Special needs seems to have taken a back seat to the rest of the program in Memphis-Shelby County Schools," Morris said.

It’s a responsibility some parents are saying is necessary to ensure MSCS students' continual success.