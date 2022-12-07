Memphis-Shelby County Schools to hold special board meeting to address allegations against Dr. Joris Ray

The school district superintendent is facing allegations of impropriety, and MSCS announced last week they were launching an investigation into those allegations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced Tuesday they will hold a specially-called school board meeting Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. to address and take action on allegations against district Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray of impropriety.

The school board said they will "consider and take action on allegations of MSCS policy violations pertinent to Superintendent Ray."

MSCS announced last week they were launching an external review into “allegations of impropriety by MSCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray,” And Ray responded after news of the review, saying the board has his full cooperation.

Court documents obtained by ABC24 show Dr. Ray's wife Tiffany accusing him of extramarital affairs with three women, whose names match those of either current or former MSCS employees. Court records also claim Dr. Ray admitted to engaging in extramarital relationships.

The Board held an emergency session July 6, where members met with legal counsel Herman Morris and determined a review was the next step. Now, the board is looking for an independent counsel to conduct the review.

The board said Ray would continue in his role as Superintendent while the review is conducted, and once that is finished, board members will determine the next steps.

According to MSCS policy, staff are required to "maintain a professional relationship" with all students, parents and staff at all times, and supervisors are highly discouraged from pursuing romantic or sexual relationships with their staff.