As MSCS board took up charter schools, many turned up to demand higher pay for teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board meeting Tuesday was filled with teachers, students, and activists.

The board was discussing charter schools, but the packed house – which included an overflow area - was also there to demand a higher minimum salary for all teachers.

“We don't have a teacher shortage. We have a shortage of teachers that want to teach because they have to go to the board of education to make enough money. I have worked two jobs for 40 years, like many of my co-teachers in the overflow that got here at four o'clock and were treated like animals,” said Liz Merrible.

The crowd worked its way outside the building and started chanting “50K equity pay.”

When asked why they decided to protest, many told ABC24, "Why not?"