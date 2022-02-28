Memphis-Shelby County Schools board member suffers stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board Member Stephanie Love suffered a stroke Saturday and is currently hospitalized, the district announced.
According to MSCS, she is undergoing a range of tests and treatment.
"We ask the community to keep her and her family uplifted in prayer during this trying time," said MSCS in a statement. "She is looking forward to getting back to work representing the students, parents and schools in her district as soon as possible."
Further information will be provided from a family spokesperson as it becomes available.
Stephanie Love was elected to the Shelby County School Board in 2014 and later re-elected in August of 2016. She currently serves as the co-chair of the Community Outreach and Engagement Committee.