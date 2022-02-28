Memphis-Shelby County Schools board member suffers stroke

The school district announced Stephanie Love is currently in the hospital undergoing tests.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board Member Stephanie Love suffered a stroke Saturday and is currently hospitalized, the district announced.

According to MSCS, she is undergoing a range of tests and treatment.

"We ask the community to keep her and her family uplifted in prayer during this trying time," said MSCS in a statement. "She is looking forward to getting back to work representing the students, parents and schools in her district as soon as possible."

Further information will be provided from a family spokesperson as it becomes available.