Memphis-Shelby County Schools deputy superintendents said they're ready to co-lead ahead of new school year

Dr. John Barker and Dr. Angela Whitelaw leading MSCS while Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray on paid leave; parents weigh in at back to school event.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim leaders assured parents and students they're ready to go—planning ahead of the district's 155th year, which starts on Monday.

Deputy Superintendents Dr. John Barker and Dr. Angela Whitelaw will co-lead the district when class begins after the MSCS school board last month ordered Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray on paid leave. An outside investigator looks into whether he violated district policy.

At MSCS' back to school event at district headquarters, parents shared both nerves and excitement before the new school year.

"It's a little scary—it's exciting," Daija Mouzon said. "I'm probably going to cry because I'm a little emotional,"

"It's a big deal, it's such a big change for me," Jacqueline Holmes added.

Meanwhile, students in the state's largest school district attempt to expand on academic gains in test scores.

"I feel good about the year one way because our year did move, but still have a lot of work," Dr. Whitelaw said. "We are encouraged but we are not satisfied."

Still, a new school year also brings uncertainty with Dr. Ray on paid leave and deputy superintendents co-leading the district for now.

"Dr. Whitelaw and I have worked together for a long, long time," Dr. Barker said.

Dr. Whitelaw said that the two are "committed to students," and "committed to parents as well."

"I want to tell parents that we got this—John is dedicated to this work, I am more than ever dedicated to this work," Dr. Whitelaw said. "We got this because we believe in our students, [and] we believe in our families."

As for MSCS parents, some are keeping an open mind.

"I feel a little uncertain, but I think we'll be OK just as long as the parents and the school system work hand in hand," Holmes said.

Mouzon also said she thinks "everything is going to be OK."

"I still feel like my son is going to get what he needs out of the school year, and that's my main priority," Mouzon said.