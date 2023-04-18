Memphis-Shelby County Schools releases full list of superintendent candidates after months-long search

Leading the way are MSCS Interim Superintendent, Tutonial "Toni" Williams, Carlton Jenkins, Keith Miles Jr. and MSCS Deputy Superintendent, Angela Whitelaw.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) released a full list of candidates in its months-long search to find a permanent superintendent.

In the wake of Brenda Cassellius, the former superintendent of Boston Public Schools, dropping out of the race, MSCS and its search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, named four top contenders for the role: MSCS Interim Superintendent, Tutonial "Toni" Williams, Carlton Jenkins, Keith Miles Jr. and MSCS Deputy Superintendent, Angela Whitelaw.

Other candidates are listed below in alphabetical order:

Alexis Gwin-Miller, Alisha Kiner, Anson Smith, Antwan Wilson, Art Stellar, Bernard Taylor, Cedric Gray, Cynthia Gentry, Darrell Williams, Derrick Jones Lopez, Donald Boyd, Eric Henderson, Lee Buddy, Morcease Beasley, Reginald Wilson, Roderick Richmond, Stephen Bournes, Tameka Henderson, Terry Ross, Tonya Biles, Vallerie Cave and Vincent Hunter.