MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the 2014-15 school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been named a Level 5 school district.

According to a release, Level 5 is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. Student performance in both Literacy and Numeracy also earned a Level 5.

“This is the first time since the 2014-15 school year that our District has earned Level 5 distinction, which is the highest ranking available," said MSCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Angela Whitelaw. "We are proud of this honor because it affirms that our strategies and teachers are helping students make academic gains.”

What does this mean for MSCS?

"A Level 5 composite means we are successfully moving students toward proficiency and beyond," the district said. "We understand not all students start at the same place. Significant growth, as characterized by a Level 5, means our students are rebounding from the negative impacts of the pandemic, our teachers are effectively helping students to reach academic goals, and our curriculum plan is getting results."

What is TVAAS?

"The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) measures students' academic growth over time," the district said. "Its focus is student growth rather than student proficiency on the state assessment. TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students, and make informed decisions about where to focus resources to ensure growth opportunities for all students."