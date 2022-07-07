x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

MSCS Board launches external review of Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

The board said the review would look into recent "allegations of impropriety" by Ray.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board says it is launching an external review into “allegations of impropriety by MSCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.”

The Board held an emergency session Wednesday night, following a report by the Daily Memphian that in divorce filings, Ray admitted to affairs with current and former employees in the school system.

The board said members met with legal counsel Herman Morris, and determined a review was the next step. Now, the board is looking for an independent counsel to conduct the review.

The board said Ray would continue in his role as Superintendent while the review is conducted, and once that is finished, board members will determine the next steps.

The board said it “urges the community not to rush to judgment and to allow due process to play out.”

“We have called for a full and complete review into these allegations,” said Michelle McKissack, MSCS board chair, in a news release. “If there are allegations of impropriety against the superintendent, the sole position we oversee at the school district, then it’s our sworn obligation to look further into the allegations.”

RELATED: District TCAP scores released | Here's MSCS full report

RELATED: Why some MSCS second graders could be forced to repeat grade

RELATED: Shelby County School Board approves $5.5 million for safety and security upgrades

RELATED: 'Time is up': Parents and teacher's union demand MSCS superintendent step down, citing failing grades

RELATED: MSCS superintendent touts district is "stronger than ever", despite 11% success score

RELATED: Shelby County Schools Superintendent named among the nation's "2021 Superintendents to Watch"

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Amid TCAP results, what’s being done to help Mid-South students improve?