Memphis-Shelby County Schools releases new superintendent job posting, timeline for search

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The MSCS Board of Education has released the updated job posting for next superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS said in a release, “The revised description better reflects the attributes the Board seeks in its future District leader. The Board aims to appoint a ‘dynamic, visionary, and adaptable leader’ who will accelerate ongoing operational reforms and academic gains.”

The board said the revised job description was determined during retreats and discussions with search firm Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates (HYA).

HYA is accepting applications throughout the fall, and the board said candidate interviews will be scheduled for winter.

The board said the cost of the extended search will run an additional $19,000.

MSCS said Interim Superintendent Toni Williams is leading the district during the transition but will not be considered for the permanent role.

"Schools are community hubs, and a strong school district needs a strong community advocate who can build partnerships,” said search co-chair Stephanie Love. “If you are a local, national, or even international leader passionate about driving results and engaging the community, apply today. Our 110,000 students are waiting to welcome you.”

"Our motto for the 2023-24 school year is 'see the future,' and we are determined to find a visionary with the experience to help us innovate and elevate," said search co-chair Joyce Dorse Coleman in the news release. "Our babies, our students, deserve a top-notch candidate who can take Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) to new heights."

To see the full job description, click here.