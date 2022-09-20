MSCS teacher honored for going the 'Extra Yard' for her students

Jawanna Franklin, a high school teacher at Ridgeway, was surprised with $1,000 for her classroom, student resources, and projects.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a big surprise Tuesday for a Memphis-Shelby County Schools teacher.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl partnered with the College Football Playoff Foundation for The Big Day for Teachers, a kickoff event for Extra Yard for Teachers Week.

The groups surprised Jawanna Franklin, a teacher at Ridgeway high, with $1,000 for her classroom, student resources, and projects.

Franklin earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Memphis and master’s in teaching from National university. She has spent 19 years as a teacher, five of those years at Ridgeway, where she currently serves as the senior class sponsor. She previously taught at Wooddale High School and Power Center Academy.

The groups said franklin is making a positive difference in the lives of her students.

“The Big Day For Teachers and Extra Yard for Teachers Week is all about supporting and celebrating teachers in our community,” said Harold Graeter, Associate Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We’re proud to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation in recognizing Jawanna Franklin for her many years as an educator, her service to Ridgeway High School and most importantly, for making a positive difference in the lives of her students. The DonorsChoose gift card will provide her with much needed resources so she can continue to have a positive impact on her students.”

The Big Day for Teachers is a nationwide day of celebration and recognition of teachers.