Memphis-Shelby County Schools to open School Choice applications Monday, Feb. 6

Originally set to open Tuesday, the application portal opening has been delayed due to power outages and closures from the ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is delaying opening up applications for School Choice due to power outages and closures from the ice storm in the Mid-South.

Originally set to open Tuesday, the application portal will now open Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Parents can apply online by using their student's PowerSchool ID or SSN for Non-MSCS students.

A School Choice Showcase is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hickory Ridge Towne Centre. That’s at 6075 Winchester Rd. Families can learn about the school options available with MSCS. There will also be food and entertainment, a student entrepreneur fair, and giveaways.

For more information on our school choice process, visit, http://scsk12.org/pickenroll.