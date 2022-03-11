x
Education

Why MSCS second graders could be forced to repeat grade or go to summer school

Memphis-Shelby County Schools is adopting a new reading rule as a third grade retention law takes effect statewide next year.
Credit: candy1812 - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is adopting a new reading rule as a third grade retention law takes effect statewide next year.

Here's how it works. 

Second-grade students must score 8 out of 12 points on an overall reading test. Any student scoring proficient on the state TCAP test will move to the third grade regardless of their math, science, or social studies scores.

But what happens if a student doesn’t score well?

Parents are given two options: summer school or repeat the second grade.

Last year, only 14% of Shelby County second graders could read at their grade level.

MSCS said student scores in reading are lower than two years ago for k through third graders.

