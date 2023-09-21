x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Some MSCS students get a jump on literacy with free books

Memphis-Shelby County Schools held ‘Opportunities With Literacy,’ or Owl Fest, at Georgian Hills Elementary Thursday.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In an effort to get students reading, some Memphis-Shelby County School kids went home Thursday with free books.

After the last TCAP testing, we learned many MSCS third graders are reading at or below reading level.

So MSCS held ‘Opportunities With Literacy,’ or Owl Fest, at Georgian Hills Elementary Sept. 21, 2023. Students got six books each to bolster their libraries at home.

Leaders said this is a step in the right direction in making sure our kids learn to love reading.

“Literacy is one of the most fundamental skills a child needs to... create a better workforce and ultimately a better society,” said James Pond, President of the Early Literacy Foundation.

The free books were thanks to the governor's Early Literacy Foundation. Out of 31 schools getting help in the state, 19 of those schools are in Memphis.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Germantown High biology teacher honored for going the distance for her students

Before You Leave, Check This Out