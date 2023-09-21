Some MSCS students get a jump on literacy with free books

Memphis-Shelby County Schools held ‘Opportunities With Literacy,’ or Owl Fest, at Georgian Hills Elementary Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In an effort to get students reading, some Memphis-Shelby County School kids went home Thursday with free books.

After the last TCAP testing, we learned many MSCS third graders are reading at or below reading level.

So MSCS held ‘Opportunities With Literacy,’ or Owl Fest, at Georgian Hills Elementary Sept. 21, 2023. Students got six books each to bolster their libraries at home.

Leaders said this is a step in the right direction in making sure our kids learn to love reading.

“Literacy is one of the most fundamental skills a child needs to... create a better workforce and ultimately a better society,” said James Pond, President of the Early Literacy Foundation.