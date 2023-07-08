How MSCS is tracking third graders who were held back last year following TCAP reading scores

"I want to put a heavy focus on extended learning opportunities," said Toni Williams, MSCS Interim Superintendent.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday was the first day of school for many across the Mid-South. Memphis Shelby County Schools kicked off the first day with visits from Interim Superintendent, Toni Williams, some school board members, and administrative staff, including at Highland Oaks Elementary School.

It is a new year, new start and a new focus. “See the Future” is the theme for Memphis Shelby County Schools this year. While there is much focus on preparing students for their future, school administrators are also looking to the past for ways to improve growth.

"We talk a lot about extended learning. Extending learning to extend gains,” said Dr. Cathryn Stout, MSCS Communications Chief.

Those gains are what MSCS leaders are hoping to closely track, particularly for third graders.

Last school year, roughly 76% of MSCS’ 7,100 third graders did not score high enough in reading on the TCAP. Of that number, about 3,700 attended the Summer Learning Academy with 667 students being required to attend. Some students appealed their TCAP scores. Others agreed to tutoring. About 70 third graders are repeating the grade.

MSCS said the state does not have requirements to track the students, but the district does.

“We’re never going to leave our students. We’re going to provide them with additional support. I want to put a heavy focus on extended learning opportunities. We’re offering before school tutoring, during the day tutoring, and after school tutoring,” said Toni Williams, MSCS Interim Superintendent.

“They’ll work with our students two times a week for 90 minutes or three times a week for an hour. They will put those students out of class, not during a required class like English or Literature,” said Dr. Stout.

In addition, MSCS said they have hired 100 teachers this summer alone. They hired a total of 1,000 from the beginning of the year to now.

“I’m so excited to see many classrooms with two people in the classroom, two adults … We know our teachers need more assistance especially in the early grades,” said Mauricio Calvo, MSCS School Board member.

Highland Oaks Elementary School reading teacher, Monicia Shannon, created new strategies to help students reach their literacy goals.

“I, actually over the summer, created a small group planner. I’m going to use that in order to be more intentional with my data and to actually zone in on what all of my babies need for the summer,” said Shannon.

“For me, I don’t know that we care about leadership or who is deemed the interim or permanent. Right now, we’re focused on making sure the students have what they need,” said Williams.