MSCS names interim superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board named Tutonial 'Toni' Williams its interim superintendent Tuesday.

MSCS described Williams, the district's chief financial officer, as an experienced professional and homegrown product of the district. She developed the district's largest historical budget of over $2.2 billion, including all academic fiscal planning.

Under her oversight, MSCS was named a "Best for All" district by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The district was being led by deputy superintendent John Barker and Angela Whitelaw. They were in charge since July when the district put Dr. Joris Ray on paid leave.

Ray resigned last week after an investigation into his personal conduct.