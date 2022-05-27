Where Memphis-Shelby County Schools and West Memphis students can pick up free lunch this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free summer meals are still available for Memphis-Shelby County Schools and West Memphis School District students.
In Memphis, you can find them at places including the Fogelman YMCA, the Halloran Centre, Dave Wells Community Center, Gaston Community Center and the Katie Sexton Community Center.
In West Memphis, Arkansas, parents can go to Academies of West Memphis High School, Share Collaborative Inc., Weaver Elementary School and Marion Math, Science & Tech Magnet School to pick up free lunches for their kids.