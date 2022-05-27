Where Memphis-Shelby County Schools and West Memphis students can pick up free lunch this summer

Here's where MSCS and West Memphis School District students can get free lunches this summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free summer meals are still available for Memphis-Shelby County Schools and West Memphis School District students.

In Memphis, you can find them at places including the Fogelman YMCA, the Halloran Centre, Dave Wells Community Center, Gaston Community Center and the Katie Sexton Community Center.