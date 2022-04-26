Tennessee Senate passes Memphis-Shelby County Schools district dispute bill

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said if it loses control of the schools, it will have no place to teach the kids who now go there.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is now closer to losing control of four schools to Germantown and Millington.

The Tennessee Senate passed a bill Tuesday moving back the date for the suburbs and Memphis-Shelby County Schools to reach an agreement about the schools' future from July 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023.

If they don't reach an agreement, the state of Tennessee will help decide if the Germantown, Elementary, Middle and High schools and Lucy Elementary School in Millington will automatically be transferred to the cities where the schools are located.

