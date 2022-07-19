x
Education

Memphis-Shelby County Schools welcomes retirees back to the classroom

Open interviews for retired teachers interested in returning to the classroom will be Friday, July 22, at the New Teacher Academy from 9 a.m. to noon.
Credit: sla009 - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new state law allowing retired teachers in Tennessee to return to the classroom without losing their retirement benefits is helping to fuel a hiring boost for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS). 

To maximize the boost, the district is hosting open interviews for retired teachers interested in returning to the classroom Friday, July 22, at the New Teacher Academy (3030 Jackson Ave.) from 9 a.m. to noon.

To register, retirees can call 901-416-5304 or email SCSinduction@scsk12.org.

