x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

MSCS holds first board meeting since rolling out 'Fresh Start' initiative

Here's a look at what was discussed during the district's meeting Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County school board members met for the first time since the district announced its 'Fresh Start' initiative, which is a program aimed at helping low-performing schools.

Under the initiative, teachers at Kingsbury and Hamilton High Schools and Airways Achievement Academy will be forced to reapply for their jobs. The schools will also undergo an academic review.

Turnaround plans are also on the table for Hawkins Mill Elementary School and Trezevant High School, which will be challenged to "reimagine education" by using more resources and funding from the Tennessee Department of Education. 

RELATED: New Tennessee funding formula can affect every public school student in the state

Another approved item on the agenda was a New Teacher Project to help teachers understand instructional strategies around foundational skills so they can help students do better academically. 

RELATED: Tennessee's new education funding plan takes a step forward

   

Related Articles

In Other News

MSCS holds first board meeting since rolling out 'Fresh Start' initiative