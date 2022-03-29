MSCS holds first board meeting since rolling out 'Fresh Start' initiative

Here's a look at what was discussed during the district's meeting Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County school board members met for the first time since the district announced its 'Fresh Start' initiative, which is a program aimed at helping low-performing schools.

Under the initiative, teachers at Kingsbury and Hamilton High Schools and Airways Achievement Academy will be forced to reapply for their jobs. The schools will also undergo an academic review.

Turnaround plans are also on the table for Hawkins Mill Elementary School and Trezevant High School, which will be challenged to "reimagine education" by using more resources and funding from the Tennessee Department of Education.

Another approved item on the agenda was a New Teacher Project to help teachers understand instructional strategies around foundational skills so they can help students do better academically.