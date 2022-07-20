With 200 vacancies to fill before August, retirees welcomed to return to MSCS classrooms

The district said it needs 220 more teachers in classrooms for the 2022-23 school year. That's 96.2% positions filled.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law allows retired teachers to get back to the classroom and keep their retirement benefits.

It's a boost for Memphis-Shelby County Schools – which is recruiting over 200 vacancies with three weeks before the school year.

“Mr. Ingram called me up one day and was like, 'Look, we need somebody who is ready to go on the first day. I said well, I am ready to go,” said returning P.E. teacher Calvin Fant.

It was an easy decision for Fant to return to Rozelle Elementary this school year after 30 years of teaching in Memphis public education.

“Allowing our retirees to come back opens the world of possibilities to endure that all children get what they need on day one,” said Brian Ingram, who runs MSCS' talent management department.

Ingram said the district needs 220 more teachers in classrooms. That's 96.2 % filled.

The district said there were 268 vacancies this time last year.

“We are calling individually and speaking to the retirees," said Ingram. "Because many of them are not aware of the new legislation.”

That state legislation is allowing retired instructors to return to teach and still keep retirement benefits.

#NEW: Retirees are now able to return to the classroom and teach at @SCSK12Unified following a bill signed by @GovBillLee. They can also keep their retirement benefits. #memphis @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/3tBxvtMNGw — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) July 20, 2022

How is MSCS prepared to transition returning teachers to upgraded technology used daily in classrooms?

The district said they implemented the New Teacher Academy just for that reason. It’s not just for new and novice teachers or teachers who are new to the district, but those who are returning from retirement.

A former trainer, Fant said he’s passionate about the experiences the new generation will benefit from.