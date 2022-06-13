Check out these inspiring kids in their upcoming show 'From the Soil to the Soul'

It's part of a summer program by Perfecting Gifts, Incorporated, which provides students with hands-on experience in theater and video production.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nothing is perfect, but some things are worth working at. So the summer performing arts group Perfecting Gifts, Incorporated, is working to inspire young people across the city of Memphis.

It's a summer program for students ages 7 to 17 to get hands on experience with songwriting, theater production, vocal development, video production, and stage production. And it's all leading up to one big performance.

The kids taking part in the month-long summer session will pay tribute to music legends from and influenced by Memphis with the upcoming show ‘From the Soil to the Soul.’ It happens Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Guesthouse at Graceland. It features blues, soul, gospel, and rock n’ roll.

Show tickets are $10 and can be purchased either by calling 901-410-1080 for pick-up or will-call pick-up or in the foyer on the evening of the event. There is also a $5 parking fee.