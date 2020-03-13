Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Snowden School strike right notes together

There were also dance performances and students created hand-made props during the performance. Students had to learn the music quickly, with rehearsal at noon and a performance an hour and a half later.

"Well, one, it's introducing them to music, which sometimes, students don't always get that introduction at this age. But it's also introducing a community to the professional orchestra to the different types of music that are out there. And for the students, they get to do movement, they get to play instruments, they get to dance and sing, so it's all encompassing," said Kalena Bovell, Assistant Conductor, Memphis Symphony Orchestra.