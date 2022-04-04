Memphis Academy of Health Sciences to close after charter revoked

Parents and guardians received a letter from the school on Friday stating that it will be closing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the last academic year for the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences.

On Friday, parents and guardians received a letter from the school stating that it will be closing.

The Memphis-Shelby County school board voted to revoke the school's charter.

The school tried appealing the decision by taking it up to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission, however, they unanimously denied the appeal.

Many parents were saddened by the decision, now hoping to find a new school home with the school closing at the end of the academic year.

"I was sad because I like this school. My feelings were hurt," parent Lakisha Morris said. "I think it's unfair to the students and some of the teachers that didn't have anything to do with the whole situation. It's really unfortunate."

"I just wish there could've been another solution to this, but I understand," grandmother Margaret Jordan said. "Now they have to go somewhere else. This is kind of closer to us."

The Memphis Academy of Health Sciences will meet with Memphis-Shelby County Schools on Tuesday to discuss a timeline for the closing and support for staff, faculty and students.