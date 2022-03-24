Teachers at two MSCS high schools forced to reapply

The school district is forcing dozens of teachers at Kingsbury High School and Hamilton High School to reapply for jobs as part of a 'Fresh Start' process.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teachers at two Memphis-Shelby County high schools are being forced to reapply for their jobs.

MSCS said 'Fresh Start' is meant to reassess staff and ensure the best outcomes for students.

According to the district's job board, close to 80 jobs are already listed at Kingsbury and about half as many are listed at Hamilton.