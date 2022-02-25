Memphis-Shelby County Schools lifting indoor mask mandate

The move comes in alignment with Friday's guidance from the CDC and recent guidance from the Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is lifting its indoor mask mandate for students and employees on Monday, February 28.

The move comes in alignment with Friday's guidance from the CDC and recent guidance from the Shelby County Health Department.

MSCS said it highly recommends wearing masks in indoor spaces to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Parents will be required to complete a form provided by the school for each student choosing to opt out. Forms will be available starting on Monday.

Masks are highly recommended for employees, but are not required.