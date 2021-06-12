x
Memphis school holding virtual classes as police investigate threat of violence

In-person classes have been canceled at The Soulsville Charter School as police investigate the threat.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis school is holding virtual classes on Monday as police investigate a potential campus safety threat.

According to a statement from The Soulsville Charter School, school leaders contacted the Memphis Police Department and they began an investigation when the threat was received. 

Out of an abundance of caution, the school said in-person classes have been canceled. 

The school said it has reached out to families over email and phone calls and more information will be provided to them as soon as possible.

No further details were released.

