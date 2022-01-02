Mid-South HBCUs take precautions amid bomb threats at schools across the country

Rust College and Jackson State University both said they received bomb threats Tuesday morning. They have since been given the all-clear.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South HBCUs are taking safety precautions after bomb threats were called in to several schools across the country.

Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, said it received a bomb threat Tuesday morning. College officials said “the Holly Springs Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff's and Fire Department, Desoto County Sheriff's Department and FBI immediately responded and issued a shelter in place for the entire campus community.”

They said bomb sniffing dogs were brought in to sweep the campus, and they got the all clear about 10:00 a.m. They are remaining on virtual learning for the rest of the day and campus activities are being rescheduled to a later date. They plan to resume normal operations Wednesday. Increased law enforcement will also be on campus throughout the week and increased security measures in place. No visitors will be allowed on campus at this time.

"We encourage the entire Bearcat Community to remain vigilant throughout the day and to report any suspicious activity immediately. As always, Rust College will persevere and stand strong in the face of adversity," said President Ivy R. Taylor.

Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, tweeted that they received a bomb threat about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety swept the campus and issued an all-clear. Officials said the campus will remain open with more law enforcement as a precautionary measure. All faculty, staff and students must display their I. D. badges at all times.

“Jackson State University takes any threats to the campus community's safety seriously and remains vigilant in maintaining the safety and protection of the JSU community.”

(1 of 3) JSU Alert: Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m. The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 1, 2022

We reached out to LeMoyne-Owen College and were told there have not been any threats there, but the “disaster recovery plan” has been implemented since the threats began at other Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday.