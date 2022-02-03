Three Mid-South school districts ranked in top 10 in Tennessee

Collierville, Germantown, and Arlington each made the ranking for the top 10 best school districts in the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Mid-South school districts have made the top 10 in a new ranking of the best school districts in Tennessee.

Stacker, a data analysis website, used data from Niche, which looked at the best schools districts in America, to compile its list. Niche looks at academics – including SAT/ACT scores and state testing, teacher salaries, costs per student, and extracurricular activities.

Number one on the ranking went to Collierville Schools, which Stacker noted has nine schools, a 95% graduation rate, and an average teacher salary of $54,202.

Germantown Municipal Schools came in ninth on the ranking. It has six schools with a 95% graduation rate and an average teacher salary of $57,478.

Arlington Community Schools placed tenth. It has four schools with a graduation rate of 97% and an average teacher salary of $61,046.

