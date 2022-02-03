x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Three Mid-South school districts ranked in top 10 in Tennessee

Collierville, Germantown, and Arlington each made the ranking for the top 10 best school districts in the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Mid-South school districts have made the top 10 in a new ranking of the best school districts in Tennessee.

Stacker, a data analysis website, used data from Niche, which looked at the best schools districts in America, to compile its list. Niche looks at academics – including SAT/ACT scores and state testing, teacher salaries, costs per student, and extracurricular activities.

Number one on the ranking went to Collierville Schools, which Stacker noted has nine schools, a 95% graduation rate, and an average teacher salary of $54,202.

Germantown Municipal Schools came in ninth on the ranking. It has six schools with a 95% graduation rate and an average teacher salary of $57,478.

Arlington Community Schools placed tenth. It has four schools with a graduation rate of 97% and an average teacher salary of $61,046.

You can check out the full list of schools HERE.

RELATED: How to apply for Shelby County’s 4th annual Summer Work Experience Program

RELATED: Tennessee bill banning textbooks that 'support' LGBTQ issues advances

RELATED: Here's how the 'Memphis 13' is empowering minds 60 years later

RELATED: Memphis-Shelby County Schools to host two hiring events

RELATED: University of Memphis named among top military friendly schools for eighth straight year

RELATED: Germantown football players share the excitement of National Read Across America Day

RELATED: Memphis-Shelby County Schools opens new Family Wellness Centers to help students

RELATED: Tennessee school librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

RELATED: University of Memphis honors its president; opens institute for veteran suicide prevention

In Other News

Here's how the 'Memphis 13' is empowering minds 60 years later