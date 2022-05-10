x
Education

Two Mid-South schools honored for getting their seniors registered to vote

100% of eligible seniors at Middle College High School and Tipton-Rosemark Academy are registered to vote.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mid-South schools are getting some special recognition for their involvement with primary voting in Tennessee.

The achievement impressed Secretary of State Tre Hargett, so he came to Memphis Tuesday to give them the Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award.

The principal at MCHS told ABC24 she's proud of her students.

“We try to teach them about community service and being socially responsible, but for them to actually follow through shows that they get it and they understand that part of their civic duty when they finish high school is to take on that,” said Kimberly Eason.

Only 17 schools in the entire state were able to hit the 100% registration mark.

