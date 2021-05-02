Mid-South teachers & parents push for vaccinations for educators before reopening schools

During a virtual meeting Friday, parents said that schools are COVID-19 hotspots, and that educators and children could bring the virus home to their families.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-south educators and parents are putting up a united front in making sure teachers are vaccinated before reopening.

Despite comments from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the CDC about schools being able to safely open without vaccinating teachers, educators said this will disproportionately hurt larger districts like Shelby and Davidson counties.

There's also the problem of poor ventilation systems in old school buildings that could circulate COVID, and makes the need for vaccines more urgent.

Right now, teachers are expected to get vaccinated early next month.