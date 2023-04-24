Two Middle College High School students win prestigious Gates Scholarships

The Gates 'Last Dollar' Scholarship is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & goes to outstanding minority high school seniors from low-income households.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Middle College High School seniors don't have to worry about paying for college tuition. The Memphis young women are winners of the prestigious 2023 Gates Scholarships, which saw more than 50,000 students apply.

The Gates 'Last Dollar' Scholarship is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It awards outstanding minority high school seniors from low-income households.

The goal is to eliminate the financial barriers of going to college, so students can realize their full potential.

Kenedi Garrett and Laniah Bowdery are two of the 750 winners across the nation, who stood out among thousands.

“I've been working hard for this stuff since middle school, focusing on my grades, extra curriculars, making sure that I did things that I was interested in while still focusing on the things that I was still passionate about. So definitely knowing that my hard work has paid off feels great,” said Bowdery.

“In the future, people who are like me who come from Memphis, who are in these underrepresented backgrounds, can go on and make the best of their life and improve someone else's life too, said Garrett.